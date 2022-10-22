Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 35,392 Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,392 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.91% of Renalytix worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Renalytix by 58.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Renalytix stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17. Renalytix Plc has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $26.40.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Renalytix from $15.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Renalytix from $17.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Renalytix from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

