Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Zoetis by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,651 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.14.

Zoetis Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.87 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

