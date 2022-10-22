Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,200 Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.14% of SMART Global worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.61. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.04 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $655.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.37.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $437.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.01 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ken Rizvi bought 4,250 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $34,733.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

