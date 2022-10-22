Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 132 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,118 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,749 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,595 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $264.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $240.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.65. The company has a market capitalization of $63.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on PXD shares. Tudor Pickering cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $257.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $334.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

