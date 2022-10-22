Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,500 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 133.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $533,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,605,000 after acquiring an additional 130,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT opened at $111.52 on Friday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $121.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.13.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total transaction of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,775,041.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

