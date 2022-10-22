Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,538 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,846,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 995,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,820,000 after purchasing an additional 188,606 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,637,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,687,000 after purchasing an additional 168,849 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,578,000. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,291,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day moving average of $95.07. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.63.

