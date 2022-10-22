Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 2,600 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.05% of Itron worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 233.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 622,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,793,000 after purchasing an additional 435,870 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,296,000 after acquiring an additional 198,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Itron by 13.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITRI opened at $44.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.32 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.07.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $431.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.53 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Itron from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Itron to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $124,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,005,877.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

