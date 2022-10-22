Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 583 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SDY. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after purchasing an additional 68,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

