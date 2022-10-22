Piper Sandler Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $18.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America raised Expensify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Expensify from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Expensify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Expensify Price Performance

Shares of EXFY opened at $13.00 on Thursday. Expensify has a twelve month low of $12.46 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.29 million and a P/E ratio of -10.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Expensify had a positive return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $93,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,561,331 shares in the company, valued at $49,360,047.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $93,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,398 shares of company stock valued at $603,807 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $154,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $160,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expensify in the second quarter worth $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

