PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.09. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

PotlatchDeltic announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

Insider Activity

In other PotlatchDeltic news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCH. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 45.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter valued at $459,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Stories

