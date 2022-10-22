PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 409.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in PPG Industries by 61.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,393,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,755,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109,132 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $36,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $32,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $164.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.89.

NYSE PPG opened at $112.59 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

