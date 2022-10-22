PPG Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,535 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 125% compared to the typical volume of 1,127 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in PPG Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.17. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.89.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

