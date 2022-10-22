Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,046 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $26,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

PBH stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.83. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $277.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.19 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

