PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $31,740.00 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.35, for a total value of $31,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 368,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ PNRG opened at $77.50 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The stock has a market cap of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.43 and a 200-day moving average of $82.30.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

Separately, TheStreet raised PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the second quarter valued at $243,000. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

