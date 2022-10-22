Private Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,514 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 174,146 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.2% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $35.35 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $148.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.39.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

