Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $40.82 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,332 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 4.7% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pavion Blue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in shares of Visa by 16,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.89.

Insider Activity

Visa Price Performance

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $190.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.27 and a 200-day moving average of $202.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $236.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.99% and a return on equity of 46.39%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.