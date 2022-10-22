Profund Advisors LLC Has $320,000 Stock Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 256.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after buying an additional 13,947 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Camden Property Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

CPT stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.03. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $109.66 and a fifty-two week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 49.41%.

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $158.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.54.

About Camden Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.