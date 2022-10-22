Profund Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 933.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 747,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,370,000 after purchasing an additional 175,047 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OC opened at $85.95 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 12.20%. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Owens Corning to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

