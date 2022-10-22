Profund Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 121,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Envista by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 177,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,667,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Envista by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Envista to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $52.03.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $645.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.55 million. Envista had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 8.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.