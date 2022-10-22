Profund Advisors LLC Has $344,000 Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in STERIS by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in STERIS by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STE stock opened at $167.22 on Friday. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $255.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.40%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

