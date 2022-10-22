Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $46,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 16.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter worth $282,000. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 9.9% during the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,302,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGP opened at $143.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.92. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.47 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.28%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.89.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

