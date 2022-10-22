Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 120.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 94.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 73.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 154.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $89.93 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.97 and a 52 week high of $127.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,743 shares of company stock worth $1,173,117. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Further Reading

