Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 78.1% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 350.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO opened at $197.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 39.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $252.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $253.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.27.

About Tractor Supply

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.