Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,013 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,013 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 710,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Archrock by 6.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 50,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Archrock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 92,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Archrock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the first quarter worth $352,000. Institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archrock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock Price Performance

Shares of AROC opened at $7.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $215.83 million for the quarter. Archrock had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Archrock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.65%.

Archrock Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

Further Reading

