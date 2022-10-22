Profund Advisors LLC Sells 534 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.77.

GTLS opened at $202.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.29 and a 12 month high of $218.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.18.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

