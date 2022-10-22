Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,014,000 after acquiring an additional 140,937 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 3,678 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 72,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $8,783,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CORT opened at $28.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $29.93.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $103.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $641,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,685.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 50,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $1,303,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,116.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,200 shares of company stock worth $1,949,740. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Stories

