Profund Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 79.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 3.4% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,308,000 after buying an additional 33,445 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

WAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.63.

Waters stock opened at $282.12 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $375.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.71 and a 200-day moving average of $314.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $706.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

