PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,411 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.61% of PROS worth $6,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in PROS in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PROS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in PROS by 75.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

PRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of PRO opened at $25.58 on Friday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.04.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.86 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 781.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

