ProShare Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRI. StockNews.com raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.10.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.8 %

DRI opened at $133.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.35.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $466,678.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,207.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,753 shares of company stock valued at $9,179,785. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.