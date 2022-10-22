ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,579 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 32.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,530,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,405,000 after purchasing an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $56,929,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $58,110,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $55,267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $133.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.83. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

