ProShare Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,614 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,049,121,000 after buying an additional 365,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,264,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,691,932,000 after buying an additional 1,077,004 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,109,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $250,231,000 after buying an additional 47,193 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth $205,920,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN opened at $82.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

