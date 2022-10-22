ProShare Advisors LLC Has $3.48 Million Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,093 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEE. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Ameren by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameren by 157.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after purchasing an additional 44,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 4.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ameren by 88.1% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.56.

Ameren Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.48. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.28 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 60.51%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,964,948.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $153,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,080.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $5,032,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 267,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,964,948.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

