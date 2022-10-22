ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,694,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,168,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,202,000 after purchasing an additional 64,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 26.4% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 397,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,791,000 after purchasing an additional 83,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,851. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total value of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total transaction of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,580.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,253,925. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $407.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $426.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $507.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

