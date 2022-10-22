Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Provident Financial Stock Down 5.7 %

PFG stock opened at GBX 139 ($1.68) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 210.91. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.32, a quick ratio of 32.18 and a current ratio of 32.18. The company has a market cap of £352.84 million and a P/E ratio of 365.79.

Provident Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Provident Financial

About Provident Financial

In related news, insider Malcolm Le May acquired 19,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 179 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £34,726 ($41,959.88).

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

