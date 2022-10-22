Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for International Seaways, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Seaways’ current full-year earnings is $6.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.54 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million.

International Seaways Stock Up 4.0 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INSW. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:INSW opened at $40.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.37 and a beta of -0.09. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $40.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 11.9% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 228,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 24,325 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 5.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,258,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 561,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in International Seaways by 10.2% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 594,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 54,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,982 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

