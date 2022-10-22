Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for Addus HomeCare’s current full-year earnings is $3.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $236.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.40 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $105.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 1-year low of $68.57 and a 1-year high of $108.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 321.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,081 shares in the company, valued at $4,029,365.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 5,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.53, for a total value of $486,636.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,029,365.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,073 shares of company stock worth $4,554,664. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

