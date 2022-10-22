Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.52. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NYSE AHT opened at $7.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth $111,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $321,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth $239,000. CastleKnight Management LP increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 92.8% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 159,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 76,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 33.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 826,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 205,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

