Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.65 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $5.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion.

CNI has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $138.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.23.

Shares of CNI opened at $112.82 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.569 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 38.78%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

