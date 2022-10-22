Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Copa Holdings, S.A. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:CPA)

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Copa in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.43. The consensus estimate for Copa’s current full-year earnings is $5.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Copa’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Copa had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $693.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.49 million.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Copa from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Copa has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.27.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 210.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 96.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 51.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 204 daily scheduled flights to 69 destinations in 29 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of 91 aircraft comprising 77 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 14 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

