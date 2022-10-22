Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. Reduced by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.41. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $5.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ FY2022 earnings at $5.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.85. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company had revenue of $525.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Green Brick Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GRBK. Wedbush downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $21.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $986.03 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73. Green Brick Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRBK. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 169,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 14,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 15.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

