Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a market capitalization of $325.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -13.16%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

