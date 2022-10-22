Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Decreased by Analyst

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$426.30 million during the quarter.

IAMGOLD Stock Up 6.9 %

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMG. National Bankshares boosted their price target on IAMGOLD from C$2.10 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

TSE:IMG opened at C$1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$890.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.