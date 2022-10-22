Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of KRG opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after buying an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 69,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerald M. Gorski sold 11,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $224,824.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,791.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -141.94%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.