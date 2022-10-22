Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Lowered by Analyst

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Luxfer’s current full-year earnings is $1.28 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxfer’s FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Luxfer alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Luxfer Stock Up 3.6 %

Luxfer stock opened at $15.74 on Thursday. Luxfer has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a market capitalization of $431.56 million, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Luxfer had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $109.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.25 million.

Institutional Trading of Luxfer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 40.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,134,000 after purchasing an additional 633,547 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 189.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 333,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 34.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 869,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 221,349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 98.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 414,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 205,451 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 188.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 233,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 152,862 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen bought 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.12 per share, with a total value of $99,944.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from Luxfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Luxfer

(Get Rating)

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Luxfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luxfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.