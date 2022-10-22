Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for POINT Biopharma Global Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the company will earn ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.29). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for POINT Biopharma Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.08) EPS.
POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05).
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
NASDAQ PNT opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a P/E ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.09. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.06.
Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
