Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Terreno Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terreno Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.10 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 68.67% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Terreno Realty Stock Down 0.3 %

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.90.

Shares of Terreno Realty stock opened at $52.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.79. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 70.18%.

Institutional Trading of Terreno Realty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 46.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

