Raymond James Cuts Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) Price Target to $7.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $8.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Broadmark Realty Capital from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Broadmark Realty Capital Price Performance

BRMK stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $704.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

Broadmark Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

Broadmark Realty Capital ( NYSE:BRMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 64.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 142.37%.

Institutional Trading of Broadmark Realty Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 559.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital by 397.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

