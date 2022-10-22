Raymond James Cuts Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $160.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $174.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $165.00.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.3 %

Global Payments stock opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. Global Payments has a 1-year low of $104.23 and a 1-year high of $161.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 634.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.28.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,156,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,504,000 after purchasing an additional 923,414 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Global Payments by 8.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,202,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,566,000 after acquiring an additional 634,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 14.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,487,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,190,000 after acquiring an additional 700,783 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Global Payments by 12.6% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,898,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,275,000 after acquiring an additional 436,488 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

