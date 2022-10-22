Raymond James Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $40.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Trading Up 6.5 %

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $28.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 55.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.32. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. On average, analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 1.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 236.0% in the first quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 176,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 123,876 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth $136,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.