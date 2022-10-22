Raymond James Trims Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Target Price to $23.00

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DEI. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Douglas Emmett Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

Insider Activity at Douglas Emmett

In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, for a total transaction of $998,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Douglas Emmett news, Director Shirley Wang bought 284,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 284,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 345,950 shares of company stock worth $7,257,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 292.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.